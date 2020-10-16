Next 2.5 months crucial in fight against coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Would be happy to take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
India still far from achieving any kind of herd immunity: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 testing capacity scaled up to 95,000 per day: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan reviews preparedness of top 10 medical institutes
Number of recovered cases 1.75 times the active cases: Health Ministry
-
The next two-and-a-half months are going to be crucial in the fight against coronavirus because of the winter season and festivals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.
Vardhan, who is also Science and Technology Minister, said three vaccine candidates are progressing well in India with one of them in the advanced stage-III clinical trial and two others in stage-II trial.
He expressed hope that India will soon have indigenous production of vaccine against coronavirus.
The next two-and-a-half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against corona because of the winter season and the festival season. It becomes the responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection, Vardhan said.
The minister was chairing a meeting on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with heads/directors of institutions of the Department of Science and Technology and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
He said the virus has adversely affected the whole world but simple precautionary measures are effective in preventing the coronavirus to a large extent.
Wearing mask, face cover especially in public spaces, and following hand and respiratory etiquettes are the cardinal principles of social vaccine, Vardhan said.
He stressed on the importance of physical distancing for effective containment of the disease.
On the country's fight against COVID-19, the minister said India is continuously recording new milestones in treatment of COVID-19.
Our recovery rate is highest in the world and the fatality is among the lowest. The active cases are constantly declining. All the parameters have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and union territories.
We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity to meet the requirements. India also has now become self-reliant in terms of masks, PPE kits and ventilators which we earlier used to import, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU