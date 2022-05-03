NGT asks Uttarakhand govt to take restoration action for Champawat forest

-
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Government of Uttarakhand to take appropriate action for the rehabilitation of the affected persons and restoration of the affected area in the forest fire that recently took place in Champawat Division in Uttarakhand.
The Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on April 29 said, "We consider it appropriate to direct the Secretary, Forest, Uttarakhand to look into the incident of fires mentioned in the media report and take appropriate action for rehabilitation of the affected persons and restoration of the affected area, as per current schemes, utilizing the CAMPA Funds, available with the State."
Tribunal also said, "We have considered the matter as reported in the media and are of the view that remedial action is required to control the fire and also to prevent future fires. There is also a need for rehabilitation of affected persons and restoration of the environment."
NGT further said that there are norms in place for preventing and controlling such forest fires by way of crisis management, rehabilitation and restoration. "Preventive measures include alert systems, creating awareness, surveillance and mock drills. National Action Plan on Forest Fire (NAPFF) has been adopted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change which stipulates various strategies to prevent and control forest fires," it read.
The matter has been taken up in light of captioned media report to the effect that a forest fire has taken place in Champawat Division in Uttarakhand on April 27, adversely affecting the environment and biodiversity and the life of inhabitants and animals in the area including Boom, Bhigrada, Devidura Forest and Sakedna, Machiyad, Poorvi Tallapal Veloon which requires remedial action, said the green tribunal.
