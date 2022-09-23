JUST IN
Security forces recover explosives near LoC in J-K's Poonch district
NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused in Rajasthan explosives case

The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including 10 residents of Madhya Pradesh, in a case related to the recovery of explosives from a private car in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image | Photo: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including 10 residents of Madhya Pradesh, in a case related to the recovery of explosives from a private car in Rajasthan about six months ago, an official said.

The chargsheet against the members of Sufa terrorist gang, who had hatched a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, was filed before a special NIA Court in Jaipur, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The case was initially registered on April 30 at Nimbaheda Police Station in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan following the recovery of explosives and was later re-registered by the NIA on May 20.

"Investigations have revealed that main conspirator in the instant crime, Imran Khan of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and other co-accused persons, were members of Sufa terrorist gang and had hatched a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, the official said.

The NIA said the investigation has also revealed that they were inspired by the philosophy and activities of global terror group ISIS.

In furtherance of conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition and explosive materials for waging of war and commission of terrorist acts, the spokesperson said.

The agency said it has also come to light that Khan used to hold meetings and provide training in fabrication and assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to other co-accused.

On the directions of Khan, several IEDs were prepared and assembled by the group, the spokesperson said.

Besides Khan, others chargesheeted in the case are Ameen Khan alias Ameen Pawda, Mohammed Ameen Patel alias Abid, Saifulla Khan alias Saifu, Altamash Khan alias Altu, Zubair Khan, Mazhar Khan, Firoz Khan, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran alias Imran Kunjda, all residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Ateeque alias Akib of Thane in Maharashtra.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 06:51 IST

