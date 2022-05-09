NIA raids Dawood's men, drug peddlers, hawala operators in Mumbai and Thane

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped on more than a dozen locations in Mumbai linked with Pakistan-based mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's associates, drug-peddlers and hawala operators, here on Monday.
NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids in Mumbai and Thane locations like Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Mazagaon, Parel, Mahim, Santacruz, Kurla, Goregaon, Borivali, Mumbra (Thane), and other places.
Among those raided are a Trustee of a prominent dargah, some sharpshooters, hawala dealers and other gangsters.
The NIA had lodged it's FIR in February naming a state Minister and others in the alleged money laundering case.
