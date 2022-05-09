NIA raids Dawood's men, drug peddlers, hawala operators in Mumbai and Thane

The Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped on more than a dozen locations in Mumbai linked with Pakistan-based mafia don Kaskar's associates, drug-peddlers and operators, here on Monday.

NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids in Mumbai and Thane locations like Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Mazagaon, Parel, Mahim, Santacruz, Kurla, Goregaon, Borivali, Mumbra (Thane), and other places.

Among those raided are a Trustee of a prominent dargah, some sharpshooters, dealers and other gangsters.

The NIA had lodged it's FIR in February naming a state Minister and others in the alleged .

