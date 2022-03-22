NIA registered 103 terror financing cases since 2008: Govt tells LS

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered 103 cases of terror financing since its inception in 2008 and arrested 786 accused, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said charge sheets were filed against 865 accused in 92 cases.
He said the federal anti-terror agency secured conviction of 97 accused in 16 cases.
"Since its inception, the National Investigation Agency has registered 103 cases of terror financing, in which 786 accused have been arrested. Charge sheets have been filed in 92 cases against 865 accused persons," he said replying to a question.
The minister said the manpower and infrastructure requirements of the NIA are reviewed from time to time and steps taken to enhance its capacity so that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively.
He said the NIA, with its headquarters in New Delhi, has 18 branch offices in the country. Of them, 10 branch offices at Chandigarh, Ranchi, Imphal, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar, and 481 additional posts have been created since July 2019.
Besides, on the basis of requirements projected by the NIA, the government also sanctions, from time to time, the posts of specialists including, legal, scientific, information technology experts etc, Rai said.
