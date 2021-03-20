NIA takes Waze to recreate crime scene near Mukesh Ambani's residence

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday night took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the place near businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence where explosives were recovered from a car last month.
The agency recreated the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.
Waze arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.
Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.
After the NIA, now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed. Waze had moved Thane Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will hear his plea on March 30.
Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.
