Key conspirator of Ludhiana court blast that killed one arrested in Germany

-
ALSO READ
Constable succumbs to injuries; death toll in J&K terror attack rises to 3
Germany detains alleged Russian spy at British embassy in Berlin
Chhattisgarh CM gets 'whipped' as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual
BJP leaders confined to house by protesting farmers rescued after HC order
Pak Independence Day: Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border
-
Jaswinder Singh Multan, a top member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been arrested in Germany for allegedly being the main conspirator of the December 23 blast in the Ludhiana district court complex which killed one person and injured five others, sources said.
He was arrested after India shared evidence to counter-terror agencies in Berlin.
"We shared all the evidence that we gathered from the blast spot and also how the conspiracy by Multan was hatched," said one of the sources.
Multan was conspiring to bring in more explosives from Pakistan in India through the international boundary and was also planning to carry out similar blasts in other parts of the country.
It is also alleged that Multan was also behind pushing arms in the Khemkaran area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district in October this year.
The Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) had recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area on October 20. They had recovered 22 pistols, 44 magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition and also a kg of heroin.
The source said that Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) were in touch with Multan.
On December 23, the explosion took place in a washroom on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana at around 12.22 p.m.
The counter-terrorism agencies probing the incident had claimed that it was the former Head Constable of Punjab Police, Gagandeep Singh, who planted the bomb at the court complex and died as it suddenly went off killing him on the spot.
Gagandeep Singh, a former police head constable who was dismissed from the service for having links with durg dealer. He was booked under NDPS act and lodged in jail for two years in this connection in 2019.
The probe agencies have also found that Pakistani's ISI were behind the blast and were in touch with Gagandeep Singh. During the probe, cops found the role of SFJ members Harvinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh Multan, who were based in Germany. They were in touch with SFJ president Avtar Singh Pannu and Harmeet Singh.
--IANS
sk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU