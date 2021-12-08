Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 150 new infections, one more death

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Assam declares 3-day mourning to honour cops killed in border clash
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
BJP will continue to induct people from other parties, says Assam CM
-
The number of fresh coronavirus infections in Assam declined to 150 on Tuesday as against 182 on the previous day, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The new cases were detected from 22,239 samples, less than 36,201 clinical examinations conducted on Monday.
The bulletin said the positivity rate dipped from 0.50 per cent on Monday to 0.45 per cent during the day.
The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,218 as against 1,197 on Monday.
One COVID-19 patient in Darrang died during the day, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,127.
The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.
The coronavirus tally in the state is now 6,17,908, the bulletin said.
As many as 128 people have recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, marginally higher than 122 on the previous day.
A total of 6,09,216 patients have recovered from the infection in Assam thus far and the current recovery rate was 98.59 per cent.
The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,44,95,561 with 2,15,31,775 receiving the first dose of COVID-19 and 1,29,63,786 receiving both doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU