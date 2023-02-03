JUST IN
Business Standard

Nine trains running late due to low visibility, say Railway officials

As many as nine trains are running late due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Friday

Topics
Indian Railway | Cold weather | Winter in India

ANI  General News 

9 trains running late due to low visibility, says Railways officials
9 trains running late due to low visibility, says Railways officials

As many as nine trains are running late due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Friday.

According to railway officials, Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is running late byfive-and-a-half hours and Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special is delayed by four hours.

Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express late by two-and-a-half hours, Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express late by one hour, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express late by three hours, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes, and Lucknow-New Delhi Mail late by one hours.

On Thursday, as many as 11 passenger trains were delayed in the north India due to low visibility, the Railways had informed.

According to railway officials, Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express were late by three-and-a-half hours.

Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express were running late by two hours while Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra were late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes.

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, were also late by one hours, two-and-a-half hours, one-and-a-half hours, and three hours respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:33 IST

