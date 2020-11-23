NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant flags fake Facebook account in his name

-
-
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said someone has opened a fake Facebook account in his name.
"Someone has opened a fake account in my name & is sending out Requests. This is a case of impersonation. Request you not to respond and report it as a spam," Kant said in a Facebook post.
