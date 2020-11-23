JUST IN
Foreign Secy briefs key envoys on JeM's attempts to carry out attack in J&K
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant flags fake Facebook account in his name

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive, NITI Aayog

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said someone has opened a fake Facebook account in his name.

"Someone has opened a fake account in my name & is sending out Requests. This is a case of impersonation. Request you not to respond and report it as a spam," Kant said in a Facebook post.

First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 23:03 IST

