Nitin Gadkari promises US-like roads in Madhya Pradesh in five years

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured that roads in Madhya Pradesh would be like those in the United States in the next five years.
Airbuses can also be introduced to ferry devotees to the famous Mahakal temple here, he said. The roads of MP would be like those in the US in the next five years, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said here. Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 11 road projects with estimated cost of Rs 5,722 crore. The roads will cover a cumulative distance of 534 km.
Air buses can ply over 30 to 40 km to bring devotees to the Mahakal temple, he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded an air bus service. This is not impossible," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the responsibility of laying ropeway cable to my department. We have built 16 ropeways in Uttarakhand and 14 in Himachal Pradesh, Gadkari further said. He also said if the state government provided land, bus ports with multi-utility parking will be set up.
Shivraj-ji has demanded 71 rail over bridges (ROB) worth Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore. Send me a digital proposal and it will be cleared, the Union minister assured.
