Nitish backs Modi Govt on farm laws, hopes for a resolution soon

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Thursday backed three contentious farm laws, saying these legislations are in the interest of farmers and not against them.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said his party is with the government on the issue and that the Centre has opted for the right path by holding talks with the farmer unions agitating against the three laws.
"Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon," the BJP ally said.
Thousands of farmers are protesting on various Delhi borders for more than two months demanding repeal of the three laws, which they find pro-corporate and against the existing mandi and MSP procurement systems. However, the government has rejected these apprehensions as baseless, though at least 11 rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to end the stalemate.
Kumar also made light of the claims of rival parties, including Lalu Prasad's RJD, that his government in Bihar will not last its full term, saying if they are getting publicity out of it, then there is nothing wrong with that. He added in the same vein that these leaders are ignorant of realities.
This was Kumar's first meeting with Modi after his government assumed office in November last year.
Describing it as a coursey meeting, the Bihar chief minister said he did not make any specific demand and they talked about a range of issues.
In power in Bihar since 2005 except for a brief period, this is the first time that Kumar's JD(U) is a junior partner in the alliance with the BJP after its tally fell to 43 seats in the 243-member assembly from 71 while the saffron party jumped to 74 from 53.
