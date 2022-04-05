Nitish expresses anguish over J&K orders help for injured Bihar laborers

Bihar Chief Minister has expressed anguish over the terrorist attack in in which two migrant labourers from the state have sustained injuries.

In a social media post late on Monday night, Kumar said the injured persons belonged to West Champaran district. The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with administration and ensure both got proper treatment.

The migrants were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)