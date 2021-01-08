We haven't let China play procedural games over J&K: French Prez's advisor

-
ALSO READ
Relations with Pakistan at 'historic low': French President's top advisor
Emmanuel Macron throws $118 billion lifeline for French economic relaunch
Emmanuel Macron's condition 'stable' after testing Covid-19 positive
DDC polls: J&K people gave full support to Gupkar alliance, says Abdullah
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured
-
Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, said that France has not let China play any procedural games regarding the security concern in Kashmir.
"Whether it be on Kashmir, we've been supportive of India in the security concern. We haven't let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, check our statements, they are perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say it to the Chinese privately. There is no ambiguity," he said while speaking at an event here on Thursday.
He further called on China to respect international rules and be less aggressive to other nations.
"We want China to respect certain rules, we want China to be less aggressive, we want China to understand that we are present in the field, willing and able to defend our interests," he said.
Bonne also asserted the need to be strong enough to not let the Chinese administration develop another set of norms and principles, and the need to be able to counter China by creating a global proposal, which drives China to work within the same framework as other nations.
He further said that China does not comply with the rules, certain consequences could be drawn from it.
Earlier today, Bonne spoke on India's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying that the term will be critical for both Paris and New Delhi to take initiatives related to the Indo-Pacific region and terrorist threats.
"We need India..we want to develop ties with India in a long term approach," he added.
India's tenure at the Security Council formally began on Monday with a flag installation ceremony.
Bonne is in India for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU