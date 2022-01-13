No breakthrough in 14th round of India-China border talks: Joint statement

-
There was no breakthrough in the 14th round of talks between the militaries of India and China and the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, according to a joint statement.
Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane had said on Wednesday that India was hopeful of resolving issues related to disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs) in eastern Ladakh in the 14th round of talks.
The 14th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Wednesday.
Representatives from the defense and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting, the joint statement said.
"The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector (Ladakh border)," it mentioned.
They agreed that both sides should follow "the guidance provided by the state leaders" and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, it stated.
"It was noted that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," it mentioned.
The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter, it said.
"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it mentioned.
The two sides agreed that the next round of the commanders' talks should be held at the earliest, the statement said.
The 13th round of talks had taken place on October 10 last year and it had ended in a stalemate.
