No decision yet on country-wide NRC: Govt to Lok Sabha

The Centre has not yet taken any decision to prepare the Register of Indian Citizens for the entire country, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in on Tuesday.

The minister said on the direction of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusions and the list of exclusions for the in Assam have been published on August 31, 2019.

Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the Register of Indian Citizens at the level, he said in a written reply to a question.

An update of the (also referred to as NRIC) has been carried out only in Assam. When the final list of the was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.30 crore applicants, were excluded, triggering a huge political row in the country.

‘Some note ban goals achieved’ The government has achie­ved goals such as higher revenue collection, widening of tax net as well as curbing terror funding post the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes in November 2016, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.



