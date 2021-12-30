JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

For the first time, active terrorists below 200 in J-K: IGP Vijay Kumar
Business Standard

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on Dec 31: DMRC

In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 on New Year's Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday.

Topics
Delhi Metro | Rajiv Chowk metro station

ANI 

Delhi Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 on New Year's Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station.

The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don't have to face trouble due to changes in schedule.

 

First Published: Thu, December 30 2021. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.