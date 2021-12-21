No intention of imposing new shutdowns: White House amid Omicron surge

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
-
The Biden Administration has clarified that it has no intention of imposing new shutdowns amid a surge in Omicron variant across the US.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden will "issue a stark warning and make clear unvaccinated individuals will continue to drive hospitalizations and deaths" in his COVID-19 address on Tuesday.
"This is not a speech about locking the country down," Psaki said. "This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we're going to take to increase access and to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals."
The highly transmissible Omicron variant was first detected in the U.S. on December 2 and has since spread to 47 states.
A wave of the variant has already hit New York and New Jersey, where it accounted for approximately 13 per cent of cases last week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU