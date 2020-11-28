No laxity in crime control will be tolerated: Nitish tells officials

Crime must be kept in check across



and no laxity on this count shall be tolerated, Chief Minister told officials during a meeting to review in the state on Saturday.

Kumar, who returned as the chief minister for another consecutive term earlier this month after the NDA's victory in the assembly elections, called for a severe crackdown on elements who intended to cause disturbances in the society.

He also said officials and personnel, who were involved in the maintenance of but were found wanting in diligence "must also be identified and made to face stern action".

"Law must be enforced strictly and fear of law must be instilled in those who are involved in crime," he said.

The chief minister also suggested that night patrolling be intensified in all police station areas and senior officials supervise it on a timely basis.

He also highlighted the need for ensuring basic amenities at the police stations, including separate toilets and bathrooms for women and rooms for visitors besides a "revolving fund" for timely replenishment of stationery and other items of extensive use.

"The special branch also needs to be strengthened so that timely and accurate intelligence inputs are received. This is essential for crime control. The functionality of CCTV cameras and call centres and helpline must be ensured in all major cities," he said.

He also called for the setting up of forensic science laboratories in all police zones of the state and stressed on the need for curbing cybercrimes.

Earlier, a presentation was made by ADG, CID, Vinay Kumar which carried details of various types of offences reported in the state. It also included a comparative analysis of incidents of crime in various districts and also highlighted those areas which have seen a spurt in crime rate.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP SK Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani and Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Chanchal Kumar.

