No new Covid-19 case in Andamans in the last three days: Officials

did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health official said on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the union territory remained at 7,560, he said.

One more person recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,428, he said.

The archipelago now has only three active COVID-19 cases and all three patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far 4,82,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.57 per cent.

A total of 3,55,383 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,51,181 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,04,202 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)