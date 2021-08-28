Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown amid rise in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
India records 25,320 fresh Covid cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
-
The Kerala government on Friday decided to continue with Sunday lockdown in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The government, facing flak from opposition and public health experts for alleged poor COVID-19 management in the state, tonight issued an order in this regard.
It said lockdown shall be in force on Sundays, with only limited permissible activities.
The decision came as the state logged 32,801 cases today, up from 30,007 on Thursday and the Test Positivity Rate stood at 19.22 per cent, an increase from 18.03 per cent on August 26.
The government had given an exemption in the Sunday lockdown in the last two weeks due to Independence day and Onam celebrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU