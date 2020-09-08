Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally rises to 5,180

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19



caseload rose to 5,180 as 180 more people including 11 security personnel and four health care workers have tested positive for the virus, a senior Health department official said on Tuesday.

The Capital complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 42, followed by Anjaw (25), Papumpare (15), 14 each in East Siang and Longding, West Siang (12), 11 each in Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang (10), State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

Seven cases were also reported from Lower Siang, East Kameng (6), Lower Subansiri (4), three each in West Kameng and Namsai, Tawang (2) and Shi-Yomi (1), the official said.

"Eleven security personnel including, eight ITBP jawans, two army men, one CRPF constable and four firefighters are among the new cases, he said adding, four health care workers and 26 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel are also infected with the virus.

As many as 124 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Monday, the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 69.42 per cent, he said.

now has 1,576 active Covid-19 cases as 3,596 people have recovered from the disease and eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 288, he said.

The state has so far tested 1,88,435 samples for Covid-19, including 3,113 on Monday, Jampa added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)