No party at Sushant Rajput's home on June 13, says Mumbai Police Chief

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Photo: Twitter

Setting all speculation to rest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said there was no party at the home of Sushant Singh Raput on June 13, the day before he was found dead.

"The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the financial transactions details of Sushant's bank accounts," Singh said.

To a query on the name of a prominent Maharashtra political personality being bandied around on social media, Singh categorically said that the investigations have not revealed any such thing.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 12:59 IST

