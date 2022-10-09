JUST IN
'Shameful': Prasad on Nitish's disapproval of CBI chargesheet against Lalu
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: Lenain
No rain in Delhi, surrounding areas from tomorrow: IMD senior scientist

Senior Scientist at the IMD RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from tomorrow onwards

Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from tomorrow onwards.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9).

The reported rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam had reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today was not 'record-breaking' for October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

However, the difference between the minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celcius) on October 7 night and the maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celcius) of the following date on October 8 which is 2.6 degrees Celcius (called diurnal Variation), is the lowest for the data period analysed by the weather forecasting agency for 1969-2022.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the lowest value of the same parameter for the period was seen on 19 Oct 1998 at 3.1 degC.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it was likely to reduce from tomorrow (Sunday) but the sky will remain cloudy.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.

The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 18:48 IST

`
