BJP commences preparations for upcoming municipal, assembly polls

As state polls come to end on Monday evening, the BJP has started preparing for the next municipal and Assembly elections in several states.
BJP chief J.P. Nadda discussed the forthcoming civic polls in Delhi and Haryana, and the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with party national general secretaries.
A day before the end of polling of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda chaired a meeting of party national general secretaries at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday evening.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi, Dusyant Gautam and others were present in the meeting.
Sources said that along with the BJP's performance in the ongoing polls, upcoming civic and Assembly polls were also discussed. "Party performances in the Assembly polls in five states were discussed. Upcoming polls were also discussed. Municipal polls in Delhi and Haryana, and year end Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were also discussed in the meeting. Now we start preparing for these upcoming polls," a party insider said.
Local bodies' polls in Delhi and Haryana are scheduled for next month, while the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be held November-December this year.
A party insider said that as the Assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand -- end, the BJP will shift its focus on the municipal polls and start preparations for the Assembly polls as well.
"Preparation for the municipal polls in Delhi has already started and senior leaders will start reviewing party activities soon after declaration of the Assembly polls result on March 10," he said.
In the meeting on Sunday evening, top BJP leadership discussed internal assessment and feedback.
"Our assessment shows that we are coming back to power in four states and improving performance in Punjab," another party leader said.
Assembly polls will conclude with voting in 54 seats in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and counting of votes will take place on March 10.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
