JUST IN
20.16 lakh tuberculosis cases, 73,551 deaths notified from Jan-Oct: Min
1.39 mn cancer cases in India in 2020, expected to jump by 12.8%: Mandaviya
Cong observers meet Himachal governor amid hectic lobbying for CM's post
BJP demands Swati Maliwal's removal after court orders framing of charges
G20 presidency offers India opportunity to showcase its strength: Gadkari
Transgenders can apply for constable posts, will frame rules: Maha to HC
About 41.8 mn hospital admissions worth Rs 489 bn authorised under AB-PMJAY
Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha
4 bills introduced in Lok Sabha to revise ST lists in as many states
Gujarat: Month after bridge collapse, BJP wins Morbi by over 62k votes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Will take traditional sports international: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Business Standard

No wastage of Covid vaccines in buffer stock due to expiry: Govt tells LS

There has been no wastage of Covid-19 vaccines in the government buffer stock due to expiry, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar tells Lok Sabha

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Health sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

There has been no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in the government buffer stock due to expiry, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

The central government closely monitors COVID-19 vaccine stocks in states and Union territories so as to ensure their optimal utilisation and minimal wastage, Pawar said in written reply to a question.

States and UTs have also been advised to review programme coverage and vaccine wastage on a daily basis and redistribute the vaccine stock if required for their optimal utilisation.

To ensure utilisation of the near expiry vaccine, they have been supported for intra- and inter-state transfer, the short expiry vaccines are also replaced by manufacturers, the Union Minister of State for Health said.

The national regulator, Central Drugs Standard Organisation, prescribed the shelf life of Covishield vaccine as nine months and Covaxin vaccine as 12 months from the date of manufacture, Pawar stated.

She said India has administered more than two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As on December 5, a total of 2.19 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines entailed many challenges such as research and development, training of more than 2.64 lakh vaccinators and 4.76 lakh other vaccination team members, optimum utilisation of available vaccine, and difficult to reach population.

It also required storage and decentralised distribution of vaccines across 29,000 cold chain points, augmenting cold chain capacity, developing IT platform for registering beneficiaries and vaccine service delivery and surveillance and management of adverse event following immunisation and special vaccination drive to reach out to last mile beneficiaries, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU