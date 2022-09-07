Govt to offload 50,000 tonnes of onions from buffer stock to sustain prices

-
ALSO READ
Wheat stocks likely to be 80% higher than buffer norm by next April: Govt
Not activating countercyclical capital buffer: Reserve Bank of India
WF Asian Reconnaissance offloads 698,000 IIFL Wealth shares worth Rs 119 cr
Govt plans to offload some of interest cost on aid given to partner nations
State Bank of India looks to offload retail, SME NPAs via portfolio sale
-
The government will offload about 50,000 tonnes of onions from its buffer stocks to a few cities like Delhi and Guwahati, where retail prices are a little higher than the all-India average rates.
To stabilise onion prices, the Centre is maintaining a buffer stock of 2.5 lakh tonnes of onion.
Sources said that the department of consumer affairs will sell 50,000 tonnes of onions to cities like Delhi and Guwahati from its buffer stocks.
There are many cities where prices are higher than the all-India average rates, they added.
The all-India average prices of onions stood at Rs 26 per kg on Tuesday.
As the shelf life of onions is less, the department has written to all states to place orders if they need onions, the sources said. The Centre is offering onions at around Rs 18 per kg.
The department is also exploring how to improve the shelf life of onions through the radiation process, they added.
Onion production in 2020-21 was 266.41 lakh tonnes and consumption was 160.50 lakh tonnes.
Due to its perishable nature and the gap between the rabi and kharif crops, the prices of onions tend to increase during the lean months of September to December.
The overall post-harvest losses of onion occur due to several factors like loss of moisture content, fungal infection, decay loss, sprouting loss etc. which may be reduced through improved storage facilities.
To address the problem of post-harvest loss of onions, the department has rolled out a hackathon/grand challenge to the scientific community, researchers and startups for seeking ideas and development of a prototype for post-harvest storage of onions.
There are four verticals of the challenge namely, improvements in the designs of storage structures, pre-harvesting stage, primary processing and valorisation; value addition and utilisation of onion waste.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 22:31 IST