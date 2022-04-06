Noida Metro crosses 30k daily ridership, highest since Covid outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Ridership, profit lower than projections for Delhi Metro's Phase 3: CAG
Transport tech firm Chalo acquires Vogo to improve bus ridership
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
Tata-Siemens JV to build 23-km Metro line for Pune via PPP mode
-
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro crossed the 30,000 mark of daily ridership earlier this week -- the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its operator the NMRC.
The metro recorded its highest daily ridership by carrying 30,620 passengers on April 4, the the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.
The average daily ridership stood at 23,266 in March 2022, 18,482 in February 2022 and 13,124 in January 2022 -- showing a steady rise in passengers, it said.
The NMRC said it is also exploring non-fare box revenue sources to increase earnings in order to provide improved and better services to commuters.
Non-fare box revenue refers to the income generated from sources other than passenger tickets.
"The NMRC has already stepped into co-branding and seven stations have been taken up by private parties under this," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.
"Recently, our organisation invited two tenders, one for selection of vendor for event management of NMRC business policies and other for advertising/co-branding rights at metro station. The motive is to increase non-fare box revenues to Metro Corporation and provide business opportunities to private players," the officer said.
She said the NMRC intends to select vendors for event management and facilitation for its various business policies.
"To enhance non-fare box revenues, the NMRC has certain policies for birthday parties, pre-weddings and other similar 'celebrations on wheels', hiring NMRC's premises, including stations, trains and depot for a particular duration (film shooting), and leasing a part of station parking space for metro market to allow the public to utilise NMRC assets by paying the defined charges, Maheshwari said.
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro or the Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU