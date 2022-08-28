Noise peaked at 101.2 decibels during twin tower demolition: Data

-
-
The peak level of noise during the twin tower demolition on Sunday was recorded at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity, according to official figures.
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had installed six machines to measure the ambient noise and the figures of the three places closest to the twin towers were taken for this measurement, officials said.
The three machines were installed at Parsvnath Prestige, Barat Ghar and the City Park all around 300-500 metres from the blast site.
The ambient noise before the demolition was recorded 49.5 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 65.9 decibels at Barat Ghar and 56.6 at the City Park, according to the data.
During the demolition, the noise was recorded at 84.9 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 101.2 decibels at Barat Ghar and 89.8 at the City Park, the data showed.
The noise level after the demolition was recorded at 60.8 decibels at Parsvnath Prestige, 63.1 decibels at Barat Ghar and 59.2 at the City Park, according to the data.
The noise level peaked at 101.2 decibels during the demolition at the City Park, which is located in front of the now-demolished twin towers, Regional Officer UPPCB Praveen Kumar told PTI.
He said the firms which were engaged for demolition of the twin towers had also placed some monitoring devices much closer to the site but their findings would take time to come.
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 21:40 IST