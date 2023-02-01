Nothing on unemployment: Adhir Chowdhury on Murmu's address in parliament

MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, saying that her speech skipped reference to important issues such as .

Speaking to mediapersons, the leader said there are a lot of issues plaguing the people currently and his party will raise them on the floor of Parliament in the ongoing Budget session.

He claimed the people had come to realise that the BJP has failed on multiple governance fronts.

"There are plenty of issues facing our country today and we will raise them all in Parliament, one after the other. There was no mention of in the President's address. However, the failures of the government are plain to see and even the people are aware of it," the MP said.

He claimed that the President's address to the joint sitting of the Parliament only highlighted the accomplishments of the government.

"The President, in her address, said this government has accomplished whatever it set out to achieve. We respect the chair of the President will present our views on her address in the House (Lok Sabha)," Chowdhury said.

On Tuesday, President Murmu touched upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the 'Amrit Kaal' to build a developed India.

Underlining the role of political stability in the country's development, President Murmu said India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to the decisions taken in national interest by the central government.

The President said, "The benefits of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us, in the backdrop of the biggest public health crisis in 100 years (Covid pandemic) and tackling the challenges it presented. Crisis grips countries that grapples with political instability. But owing to the decisions my government took in national interest, India is in a far better position as compared to other countries."

Murmu expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms, saying that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being seen as a decisive government.

"My government always kept the country's interest paramount and demonstrated its willingness to completely alter its policies in line with national interests," she said.

"By 2047, we have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties," President Murmu added.

The budget session that began with the President's address will see 27 sittings till April 6, with a month-long recess to examine the Budget papers.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session, which will conclude on April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)