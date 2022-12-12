Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands discussion on internal security in LS

leader on Monday demanded a discussion in the on the country's internal security situation.

Speaking in the House, Chowdhury alleged that the security situation from Kashmir to Punjab has worsened and the number of terror camps has increased in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 377.

"The law and order is worsening in the country so there should be a discussion (in the House) on internal security situation," Chowdhury said.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) demanded that government consult farmers before proceeding with the amendments in the Electricity (amendment) Bill, 2022.

She said the Government had given written assurances to the farmers following which they withdrew their year-long agitation in December 2021.

"The Government has not acted on the written assurances given to farmers in December last year and the farmers are getting ready for further agitation," Badal said.

Preneet Kaur (INC) too demanded the Electricity (Amendment) bill be reviewed before bringing it up for discussion.

Manish Tewari (Congress) demanded one-rank-one-pension (OROP) for defence officers under Short Service Commission, Emergency Commission and Women Special Entries.

He said there are about 10,000 such officers in defence forces and they do not get pension and health benefits which are available to permanent commission officers.

Tewari demanded that Short Service Commission, Emergency Commission and Women Special Entries officers be given OROP benefits on pro-rata basis, besides health benefits.

Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne demanded restoration of rail fare concession available to government accredited journalists prior to Covid.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Barne said the facility of 50 per cent concession on express train fares to government accredited journalists was withdrawn during the pandemic.

"I request the Rail Minister to restore the rail fare concession for accredited journalists," Barne said.

