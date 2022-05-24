NRAI says no illegality in levying service charge by restaurants

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: NRAI hails Delhi govt's decision to lift weekend curfew
Consumer affairs ministry calls meet to discuss service charge issue
NRAI asks top mall owners, landlords to give rental waiver to F&B retailers
NRAI President Kabir Suri's take on best, worst things in Union Budget
Fitbit Charge 5 review: Expensive but an impressive smart band overall
-
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday defended service charge being levied by restaurants across the country, saying there is no illegality in levying such a charge.
Ahead of its June 2 meeting with the government to discuss the issues pertaining to service charges levied by restaurants, the top hotel industry body said that the levy of service charge is a matter of individual policy to decide if it is to be charged or not.
"Information regarding the amount of service charge is mentioned/displayed by restaurants on their menu cards and otherwise also displayed on the premises, so that customers are well aware of this charge before availing the services," the NRAI said in a statement.
"Once the customer is made aware of such a charge in advance and then decides to place the order, it becomes an agreement between the parties, and is not an unfair trade practice. GST is also paid on the said charge to the government," the industry body argued.
Earlier, taking notice of a number of media reports as well as grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution announced to convene the meeting.
The matter had come up in 2016-17, and NRAI had provided it's response to the Government. There is nothing new which has been communicated by the Department in its letter for the meeting on June 2, 2022.
Restaurants making service charge compulsory, adding service charge in the bill in the guise of some other fee or charge, suppressing from consumers that paying service charge is optional and voluntary, and embarrassing consumers in case they resist from paying service charge would be among the issues to be discussed at the June 2 meeting.
In a letter written by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh to the the NRAI President, it was pointed out that the restaurants and eateries are collecting service charge from consumers by default, even though collection of any such charge is voluntary and at the discretion of consumers and not mandatory as per law.
The NRAI said that the same matter had come up in 2016-17, and the industry body had provided it's response to the government.
"There is nothing new which has been communicated by the Department in its letter for the meeting on June 2" added the NRAI, which represents more than 5 lakh restaurants, an industry valued at Rs 4,23,865 crore.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU