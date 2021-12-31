Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Karnataka with 832 infections, 8 deaths

-
Registering a spike for the third consecutive day, Karnataka on Friday reported 832 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,07,337 and the death toll to 38,335.
The state had on Thursday had reported 707 fresh infections, compared to 566 on Wednesday.
There were 335 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,261, a health department bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 656 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 211 discharges and 5 deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,712.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.96 per cent.
Of the deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Uttara Kannada.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi district accounted for the second highest of 35 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 30, Kodagu 21 and Hassan 11.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,63,618 postive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,275 and Tumakuru 1,21,341.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges with 12,39,931, followed by Mysuru 1,77,752 and Tumakuru 1,20,142.
Cumulatively a total of 5,64,68,197 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,17,917 were examined on Friday alone.
