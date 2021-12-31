'Stay indoors', urges Arvind Kejriwal on New Year Eve as Covid cases rise

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the New Year Eve on Friday, urging them to stay indoors and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour considering the rise in number of infections.
The CM said that the people and the government together will defeat Corona again like they did in the past.
"COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Delhi. Your government is taking all necessary steps to curb the spread. I am personally looking after the preparations and am very concerned about every resident," Kejriwal said in his New Year message.
"Please do not go out of the house unnecessarily, wear a mask, and get your vaccine doses on time," he said and wished hope and happiness for the people of the country in 2022.
"I pray to God that our country and the whole world get freedom from the pandemic as soon as possible.
May the whole country flourish, may everyone have a lot of prosperity in their lives, may everyone stay healthy and be happy," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his New Year message wished for new light of happiness and health in the lives of the people.
He appealed to youths in schools and colleges to play and study hard and employ entrepreneurial mindset in whatever pursuits they follow.
