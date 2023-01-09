Ocugen-Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine meets main goals in US trial: Report

-
(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade.
The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said.
The vaccine was also found to be well-tolerated in both sets of participants, the company said.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:38 IST
