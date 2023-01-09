JUST IN
Women in construction, real estate sector earn less than males: Report
Comeback trail: Sports stars who returned to make a mark after an accident
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects
Delhi PWD to remove eviction notice from Dhaula Kuan slum dwellers: Sisodia
Tax evasion: HC questions I-T dept's move seeking to prosecute Anil Ambani
Govt calls out TV channels on 'distasteful' reporting on accidents, deaths
MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
Trust has to be built among people of different religions: Amartya Sen
Cold wave grips Odisha with 3.7 degrees Celsius in Koraput's Similiguda
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Women in construction, real estate sector earn less than males: Report
icon-arrow-left
3,700 Indian dams will lose 26% storage capacity by 2050: UN study
Business Standard

90% people in China's third-most populous province infected with Covid

With a population of 99.4 million, the figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Omicron

IANS  |  London 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Almost 90 per cent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top local official has said, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases, media reported.

Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, told a press conference that "as of January 6, 2023, the province's Covid infection rate is 89 per cent," The Guardian reported.

With a population of 99.4 million, the figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected.

Visits to fever clinics peaked on December 19, Kan said, "after which it showed a continuous downward trend."

The opening of China's borders on Sunday was one of the last steps in the dismantling of the country's zero-Covid regime, which began last month after historic protests and has led to a huge wave of infections.

Covid cases are expected to soar further as the country celebrates lunar new year later this month, with millions set to travel from big cities to visit vulnerable older relatives in the countryside, The Guardian reported.

In the first wave of pre-holiday travel, official data showed 34.7 million people travelled domestically on Saturday - up by more than a third compared with last year, according to state media.

--IANS

san/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU