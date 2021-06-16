Ocugen selects Jubilant HollisterStier as manufacturer for Covaxin in US

-
ALSO READ
Ocugen pays $15 mn upfront to Bharat Biotech for Covaxin rights in Canada
Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen submits 'Master File' to FDA on Covaxin
Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for US
Bharat Biotech expects EUL from WHO for Covaxin by Jul-Sept period
Indian Americans divided on present trajectory of Indian democracy: Survey
-
Ocugen Inc, Bharat Biotech's US
and Canada partner for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, said it has chosen Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Washington as its manufacturing partner for the vaccine for the North American countries.
"We are fully committed to bringing Covaxin to the US and Canadian markets because we believe it has the potential to save lives by adding a weapon to the arsenal in the fight against emerging variants, J P Gabriel, Ocugen's Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain said in a release on Tuesday.
Bharat Biotech has entered into a definitive agreement with OcugenInc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, to co-develop, supply, and commercialise, its Covaxin for the American and Canadian markets.
The US Food and Drug Administration recently 'recommended' Ocugen to pursue Biologics License Application (BLA) route for Covaxin instead of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).
"Securing US-based manufacturing capability is a critical step as we prepare to submit our regulatory submissions to the FDA and Health Canada.
Based on Bharat Biotech's strong track record of developing and commercializing vaccines globally and Jubilants proven track record in manufacturing, we are well-prepared to transition US manufacturing of Covaxin to our new partner" Gabriel further said.
With two facilities in North America working to manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, Jubilant remains committed to supporting efforts to eradicate this global pandemic, Pramod Yadav, CEO Jubilant Pharma Limited said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU