JUST IN
Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked with 6-digit code starts from April 1
Gujarat's Hirasar airport to be ready for operations by March end
Over 100 Sagarmala projects of Rs 1 trn identified in Andhra: Sonowal
NC seeks implementation of 33% women reservation in Parliament, assemblies
Revival of traditional methods of water management need of hour: Prez
Conversation with PM Modi left Bill Gates optimistic about India's progress
K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment
CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors
MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi
NDMC releases policy to regularise cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gujarat's Hirasar airport to be ready for operations by March end
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked with 6-digit code starts from April 1

This means the sale of old hallmarked jewellery with four logos without HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number will not be allowed after March 31

Topics
Gold  | gold hallmarking | Gold trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jewellery

Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked with only a six-digit alphanumeric HUID -- union identification number -- will be permitted from April 1, the government said on Saturday.

This means the sale of old hallmarked jewellery with four logos without HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number will not be allowed after March 31.

A decision in this regard was taken after due consultation with stakeholders on January 18 in a bid to safeguard the interest of consumers, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal. It was voluntary in nature til June 16, 2021.

It may be noted that prior to the implementation of the six-digit HUID number, hallmarking of gold jewellery consisted of four marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article as well as the logo of the jeweller and Assaying and Hallmarking Centre.

The six-digit HUID number was introduced from July 1, 2021.

After the introduction of HUID, the hallmark consisted of three marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article and six-digit alphanumeric HUID. Each hallmarked article has a unique HUID number which is traceable.

Till now, the old hallmarked jewellery with four marks without HUID was also permitted to be sold by the jewellers along with the six-digit HUID mark. More than a year and nine months were given to jewellers to clear their stock of their four mark hallmarked articles.

"However, the simultaneous sale of two types of hallmarked jewellery by the jewellers was creating confusion in the mind of the common consumer," the ministry said.

The issue was discussed with stakeholders and the ministry decided to allow only the sale of hallmarked gold jewellery with six-digit HUID number only from April 1 onwards, it said.

The ministry also clarified that the hallmarked jewellery lying with consumers as per old schemes will remain valid.

As per section 49 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Rules, 2018, if hallmarked jewellery purchased by the consumer is found to be of lesser purity than that marked on the jewellery, then the buyer/customer will be entitled for compensation which will be two times the amount of difference calculated on the basis of shortage of purity for the weight of such article sold and the testing charges, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU