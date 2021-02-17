Odisha CM announces Rs 200-cr package for Samaleswari shrine development

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM announces free treatment to people injured in petrol pump fire
Odisha power consumption reaches pre-coronavirus 19 levels: Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday due to Covid-19 situation
Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 65 crore
Odisha Assembly session begins, CM attends through video conference
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen
Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 200-crore package for the development of the 16th-century shrine of Maa Samaleswari, the presiding deity of western Odisha.
The SAMALEI (Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives) project will be implemented during the 2021-22 fiscal.
It envisages construction of a km-long walkway for 'parikrama', separate entry and exit gates, emergency facilities for the temple office, interpretation centre and preservation of Gopalji Math besides accommodation, parking facilities, toilets, information kiosks and donation centres.
Housing will be developed for servitors and a 30- metre-wide road will be constructed from the temple to the Mahanadi Gate Road.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU