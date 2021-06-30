Delhi records 94 new coronavirus cases, six more deaths on Wednesday

-
-
The national capital on Wednesday reported 94 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.
The recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid cases yet again, with 240 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, it said.
Delhi had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 case count increased to 14,34,188 on Wednesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 24,977, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.
On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.
On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.
The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.
Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.
The Wednesday's bulletin said a total of 79,935 tests, including 56,899 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.
The number of active cases in the city decreased to 1,379 from 1,531 on Tuesday. A total of 14,07,832 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi, it said.
The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 329 from 456 on Tuesday while the number of containment zones fell to 1,599 from 1,643 the previous day, the bulletin said.
In the last 24 hours, 2,03,158 people were vaccinated. This includes 37,369 people who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.
A total of 77,53,986 people have been vaccinated in the national capital till now, including 17,81,369 who have received both the jabs.
