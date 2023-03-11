JUST IN
India sent medicines to 150 countries during Covid crisis: Mandaviya
Business Standard

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates Birsa Munda Stadium, hockey centres

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated multiple sports projects in Sundergarh district, famed for producing many national and international hockey players and athletes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated multiple sports projects in Sundergarh district, famed for producing many national and international hockey players and athletes.

Patnaik, during his two day visit to Rourkela, inaugurated projects including the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela and three Hockey Training Centres in Bisra, Lahunipara and Manchmara in Sundergarh district.

Sundergarh has been the backbone of Sports in Odisha. Not just Hockey it has produced players of repute in athletics and many other disciplines. The projects launched today will enable us to collectively nurture a large spectrum of sports talent from this district and the nearby regions, Patnaik said.

The Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium complex in Rourkela features an athletics stadium with 400 meter synthetic athletic track and a natural turf football field with floodlights. The stadium has four galleries with a seating capacity of more than 9,000 spectators, including seating for differently abled people.

The stadium has players' changing rooms, lounges, and other ancillary facilities necessary for hosting national level events and competitions.

The complex houses an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool along with players' changing rooms and allied facilities.

With a gallery with seating for 500 spectators this pool is equipped to host regional level competitions.

A multi-level car parking building with commercial office spaces is also a part of the complex which can accommodate over 180 cars. The complex is spread over 11 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 148 crore.

The Hockey Training Centres have Category 3 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf with a changing room for players, admin room, gymnasium, first-aid room and seating for 200 spectators.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 07:13 IST

