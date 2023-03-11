JUST IN
Here's why winter bid adieu to India early for second year in a row
Over 200,000 registrations for Char Dham Yatra slated to start in April
Punjab Cabinet approves Excise policy 2023-24 with Rs 9,754 cr target
Odisha CM receives Guinness Book of Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium
NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani firms under surveillance measures framework
India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector
Govt releases Rs 1.4 trn monthly instalment tax devolution to states
DCGI asks drug manufacturers not to use propylene glycol by Delhi firm
Need to reach out to farmers with tech amid climate change challenge: Tomar
Rs 31,462.62 cr collected in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Delhi FM Gahlot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Here's why winter bid adieu to India early for second year in a row
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt invites applications for executive director post at IBBI

Applications are to reach the IBBI by May 8, 2023, according to a notice

Topics
IBBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IBBI

The government has invited applications for the post of executive director (ED) on a deputation basis at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Applications are to reach the IBBI by May 8, 2023, according to a notice.

The appointment for the post will be on a deputation basis for an initial period of three years, which shall be extendable by one year.

Officers of RBI, banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and statutory bodies with not less than 20 years of experience in the officer cadre of which a minimum of 15 years of experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration can apply for the post.

The interested candidates must have an educational qualification of MBA with specialization in law or finance or economics or accountancy.

Officers working in the government who have completed a minimum of 18 years of service and have an experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration with knowledge of insolvency or bankruptcy issues can also apply, the notice said.

The age for deputation shall be not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications.

The IBBI is a statutory body established under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016, comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and is responsible for the implementation of the code that consolidates and amends the laws relating to reorganization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IBBI

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 00:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU