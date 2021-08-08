Odisha coronavirus update: Reports 69 more deaths, 1,243 fresh cases

Odisha's COVID-19 death count shot up to 6,435 on Sunday after 69 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 1,243 fresh cases raised the tally to 9,87,070, a health department official said.

The coastal state now has 12,129 active cases and 9,68,453 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,525 since Saturday, he said.

The case fatality rate, however, stands at 0.65 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said. The CFR national average is at present 1.34 per cent.

Khurda, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest of 399 new infections, followed by Cuttack (177). While there were no new cases in Koraput district, 27 others registered below-100 daily cases.

The fresh fatalities include 21 deaths from Khurda district, Cuttack (13), Sambalpur (8), Balasore and Sundergarh (6 each).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

has thus far conducted over 1.65 crore sample tests, taking into account 69,429 on Saturday. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.96 per cent.

The state has altogether inoculated 1,78,47,895 people, with 41,42,460 beneficiaries having received the second dose of vaccine, the official added.

