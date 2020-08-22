JUST IN
Odisha Covid tally rises to 75,537 with 2,819 new cases, death toll at 399

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 75,537 on Saturday with 2,819 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 399, a health department official said

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a man at a Mobile Covid-19 testing van

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 75,537 on Saturday with 2,819 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 399, a health department official said.

Three deaths were reported from Cuttack, two from Sundargarh and one each from Bolangir, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts, he said.

Regret to inform of the demise of nine COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

The fresh coronavirus cases were reported from 29 of the 30 districts of Odisha, including the highest number of 443 infections from Khurda followed by Cuttack (257), Mayurbhanj (219) and Ganjam (192).

A total of 1,691 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

Odisha now has 24,581 active COVID-19 cases, while 50,504 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state on Friday conducted 61,379 tests, taking the total number of such clinical examination to 12,33,805, the official added.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 14:09 IST

