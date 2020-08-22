Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, vital parameters stable: Army Hospital

JUST IN
Second Russian Covid-19 vaccine 'EpiVacCorona' shows promise: Report
ANI 

Pranab Mukherjee
Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection, according to the Army Research and Referral (R & R) Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital said that Mukherjee's vital parameters have not changed, adding that his vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

"The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the update from the hospital read.

Yesterday too, the hospital had said the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains the same and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R & R) on August 10. On Thursday, the Army Hospital had reported a slight improvement in his respiratory parameters.

