Odisha govt declares 'dry day' in state for urban polls from Mar 22

Following the instruction of the State Election Commission (SEC) in view of the urban polls on March 24, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced "dry day" for five days from March 22, an official said.
The state excise commissioner, in a letter to all the collectors and district magistrates, asked to ensure that no liquor shall be sold, given or distributed at hotels, eateries, shops or any other places within the polling area from 5 pm of March 22 to 26.
This apart, liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling and serving liquor shall not be allowed to sell, the letter said.
The storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed during the "dry day" period.
The order also said steps may be taken to prohibit clandestine movement of liquor from the areas where the restrictions have not been in force.
The prohibition order was issued as the 109 urban local bodies, including three municipal corporations, will go for polls on March 24. Votes will be counted on March 26.
