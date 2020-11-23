Telangana reports 602 new Covid cases, toll hits 1,433 with 3 more deaths

-
Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases
dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three more deaths, the state government said on Monday.
The state recorded 602 cases after testing 24,139 samples with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (129) accounting for the most number of the fresh infections followed by Rangareddy 62 and Medchal Malkajgiri 60, a bulletin said providing details as of 8 pm on November 22.
The active cases stood at 11,227.
Cumulatively, nearly 51.58 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state.
The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate was 95.20 per cent against 93.7 per cent in the country, the bulletin added.
