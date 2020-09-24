Veteran Congress leader amd former Odisha minister Sk Matlub Ali dies at 78

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM Patnaik discusses strategy to be implemented in July for COVID-19
Odisha CM approves Rs 200 cr package for poor affected due to coronavirus
Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: CM Patnaik to departments
Odisha CM announces special package of Rs 300 cr for flood-affected farmers
Odisha to hold final semester exams of UG & PG students by September 30
-
Veteran Congress leader and
former Odisha minister Sk Matlub Ali died on Thursday, family sources said. He was 78.
Ali was admitted to a private hospital here on September 7 after he complained of illness. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital this morning, his son Masud Ali said.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Born on December 16, 1942 Matlub Ali was elected to the Odisha Assembly four times (1974, 1980, 1985, and 1995) from Mahanga constituency as a Congress candidate.
Ali was the Power and Irrigation, Rural Development and Higher Education minister in the J B Patnaik and Nandini Satpathy government.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and many politicians cutting across party lines expressed grief over Alis demise.
"I am saddened over the demise of Ali. My thoughts and prayer are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister said in his twitter post.
Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo, also a close friend, said : "Matlub Babu had deep knowledge in Gita and Mahabharat apart from being an expert in Quran."
Apart from politics, Ali was also associated with social work and worked for Oxfam and Save the Children Fund.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU