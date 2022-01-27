Odisha records 5,901 fresh Covid-19 infections, 8 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Odisha recorded 5,901 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, 1,515 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 12,31,169, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll mounted to 8,550 with eight more fatalities - three deaths in Sundargarh, and one each in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Keonjhar, Koraput and Rayagada.
The coastal state now has 70,327 active cases, while 11,52,239 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 10,078 since Wednesday, it said.
Khurda district reported 1,430 new infections, followed by 545 in Sundargarh and 402 in Cuttack. Odisha had logged 7,416 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday.
The state tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU