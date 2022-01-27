Odisha records 5,901 fresh Covid-19 infections, 8 fatalities

Odisha recorded 5,901 fresh cases on Thursday, 1,515 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 12,31,169, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 8,550 with eight more fatalities - three deaths in Sundargarh, and one each in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Keonjhar, Koraput and Rayagada.

The coastal state now has 70,327 active cases, while 11,52,239 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 10,078 since Wednesday, it said.

Khurda district reported 1,430 new infections, followed by 545 in Sundargarh and 402 in Cuttack. Odisha had logged 7,416 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday.

The state tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

