Odisha registers 1,201 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,94,415 on Tuesday as 1,201 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,352, a health department official said.

As many as 697 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 504 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 132, followed by Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur at 73 each, the official said.

At least 1,462 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,80,553, which is 95.29 per cent of Odisha's total caseload, he said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda district, two from Dhenkanal and one each from Nuapada, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kalahandi, he said.

Khurda district has so far reported the maximum number of fatalities at 234, followed by Ganjam (230) and Cuttack (113), the official said.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0,.45 per cent, he said.

Fifty-three patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far.

now has 12,457 active coronavirus cases, which accounted for 4.23 per cent of the state's total caseload, the official said.

The state has so far tested 46.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,080 on Monday, he said.

According to him, the positivity rate currently stands at 6.28 per cent.

The state government banned the sale and use of firecrackers during the upcoming Diwali festival and Kartik Purnima in view of the health hazards of COVID-19 patients.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said people will be punished under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws for violating the order.

